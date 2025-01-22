Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored both Carolina goals, the second coming 24 seconds after Dallas’ tying goal midway through the third period, as the Hurricanes beat the Stars 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Kotkaniemi was credited with the second goal after the puck deflected off him near the crease from a shot by Sean Walker.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves for the Hurricanes, who swept a road back-to-back after winning 4-3 in overtime at Chicago on Monday.

Thomas Harley scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 17 shots for the Stars, who are 2-4-0 following a season-long seven-game winning streak.

It was Kotkaniemi’s first multigoal game since May 5, 2023, in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against New Jersey. He also scored Monday, when the Hurricanes rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit. He has goals in consecutive games for the first time this season after going a season-long nine games without a goal.

Martin Necas' two assists give him 54 points in 48 games after having 53 last season in 77 games.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Rod Brind’Amour became the 15th active coach behind the bench for 500 games, all with Carolina beginning in 2018. The Hurricanes have the NHL’s second-best winning percentage during that time.

Stars: Roope Hintz, who leads Dallas with 19 goals, returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Hintz centered the third line and had three shots on goal.

Key moment

Kochetkov swept a loose puck off the goal line behind him late in the first period and made four saves on the last of three successful penalty kills in the third period.

Key stat

The Hurricanes are 20-0-2 when leading after two periods, and the Stars 0-13-0 when trailing after two.

Up next

The Hurricanes will host Columbus on Thursday. The Stars will complete a three-game homestand Friday against Vegas after their first two-day break since Jan. 5-6.