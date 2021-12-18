Klingberg Scores in OT to Lift Stars Past Blackhawks, 4-3

John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help the Stars end a five-game losing streak that followed a franchise-record seven-game winning streak.

Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves. The Blackhawks have lost three of four (1-2-1).

In the extra period, Klingberg took a pass from Pavelski and beat Lankinen from the right faceoff circle for his first goal in 23 games this season.

Kubalik tipped in a shot by Brandon Hagel to tie the game 3-3 at 11:55 of the third period after a giveaway by the Stars’ Roope Hintz.

Pavelski scored twice on the power play following a major penalty against Chicago’s Brett Connelly in the first period. Pavelski also assisted on Robertson’s second-period goal that made it 3-1.

Connelly was penalized 3:02 into the game when he rode Stars center Tanner Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. In addition to five minutes for interference, Connelly received a game misconduct.

Pavelski’s first goal came when his shot from the right faceoff circle went off defenseman Seth Jones’s skate and past Lankinen at 5:16. Barely two minutes later, Pavelski tipped Hintz’s shot in front of the net and into it.

Before the period ended, the Stars reported that Kero was “conscious, alert and responsive.” He was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation.

DeBrincat celebrated his 24th birthday with his 17th goal of the season on a power play at 4:04 of the second period. His shot beat Oettinger on his 23rd birthday to pull the Blackhawks to 2-1.

Robertson and the Blackhawks’ Dylan Strome traded goals 1:29 apart in the second period, which ended with the Stars holding a 3-2 lead.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Start a three-game homestand on Tuesday against Carolina.

Stars: Host Minnesota on Monday in the second of three home games.