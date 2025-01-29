Dallas Stars

Johnston's natural hat trick and goal in OT give Stars 4-3 win over Golden Knights

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Wyatt Johnston scored 20 seconds into overtime to complete a natural hat trick and rally the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 victory Tuesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was Johnston's second career hat trick as the Stars erased a 3-1 second-period deficit and won for the fourth time in five games. He also had a hat trick on March 5 of last season at San Jose.

Mavrik Borque scored the other Stars goal, Roope Hintz had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves.

Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, Tomas Hertl scored a goal and Mark Stone had two assists. Adin Hill finished with 25 saves.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen went to the locker room in the third period after Stone fell toward his left knee and thigh while possibly getting tripped.

Hertl's first-period goal extended his career-high point streak to 10 games, second in Golden Knights history to the 12 that Eichel put together in 2023. Dorofeyev's goal was his 10th on the power play this season, one short of the club record set by Eichel last season and Erik Haula in 2017-18.

Johnston's short-handed goal was the fifth of his career. Only Brian Bellows had more (nine) at 21 or younger in Stars history.

Takeaways

Stars: The Stars were in danger of watching the game slip away when the Golden Knights scored on a five-on-three power play in the second period to go up 3-1. Then Johnston scored a short-handed goal to bring Dallas to within one.

Golden Knights: Vegas appeared well on its way to victory, dominating the early play before letting this game slip from its grasp.

Key moment

Johnston's goal with 8:06 left forced overtime.

Key stat

Stone has 200 assists since joining the Golden Knights.

Up next

The Stars host Vancouver on Friday night and the Golden Knights are at home against Columbus on Thursday night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

