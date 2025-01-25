Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson scores twice as Stars edge Golden Knights

DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 24: Nicolas Hague #14 of the Vegas Golden Knights handles the puck against Sam Steel #18 of the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on January 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Jason Robertson scored twice, captain Jamie Benn tipped in a goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night.

Roope Hintz also scored and Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists apiece as the Stars evened the season series 1-1 in matchup of teams that have also split two playoff meetings the past two seasons.

Jake Oettinger made 18 saves, including a sprawling stop with his left leg on a point-blank attempt by Pavel Dorofeyev with 22 seconds remaining.

Jack Eichel scored twice and Shea Theodore added a goal for the Golden Knights, who started the night still atop the Pacific Division but dropped to 2-6-1 in their past nine games.

Mark Stone had three assists for Vegas, and Tomas Hertl added a helper to tie his career-best, eight-game point streak from 2021-22 with San Jose. Adin Hill finished with 23 saves.

