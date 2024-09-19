Dallas Stars top scorer Jason Robertson will miss most of training camp but is expected to be ready for the start of the season after surgery to remove a cyst from his foot.

General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that Robertson had the cyst removed July 30. Robertson will be with the team during camp, but just resumed skating on his own after six weeks of not being able to put weight on his foot.

“He will not skate with the main team just because of we’re going to restrict his activity and monitor his foot to make sure everything is healed properly,” Nill said. “The plan is maybe late in camp to get a little bit more action. ... It’s just really a healing process now.”

Dallas, which made it to the Western Conference Final each of the last two seasons, opens training camp Thursday. The season opener is Oct. 10 at Nashville.

Robertson was the Stars' top scorer each of the past two seasons while playing in all 164 regular-season games, and was the second-leading scorer in each of their two seasons before that. He had 80 points (29 goals, team-high 51 assists) last season.

The 25-year-old forward has 314 points (133 goals, 181 assists) in 292 career regular-season games, plus 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 45 playoff games. The California native was picked by the Stars in the second round in 2017, in the same draft when they had already selected defenseman Miro Heiskanen and goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Robertson missed most of training camp two years ago because of a contract holdout before finalizing a $31 million, four-year deal. He went on to score 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) that season, including 34 games with multiple points.

Nill said the first thing Robertson told coach Pete DeBoer about missing camp was, “it didn't hurt me last time.”