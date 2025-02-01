Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz get two goals, one assist each in Stars' win over Canucks

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz each had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Friday night.

Rookie Oskar Back also scored and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars, who have won four straight games.

Conor Garland, Jake DeBrusk and Carson Soucy scored for the Canucks, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Thatcher Demko stopped 11 shots in his first career regulation loss to the Stars (7-1-1).

Four goals were scored in the final four minutes, including two empty-netters by Dallas.

Robertson put Dallas ahead 2-1 with 3:31 left in the second period after Garland tied the score at 5:08.

Hintz scored early in the third period and again on a short-handed empty netter for a 4-1 lead, giving him a team-best 22 goals.

Robertson has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in his last 19 games.

Dallas is 23-1-1 when leading after two periods, Vancouver 0-15-3 when trailing after two.