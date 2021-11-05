Jamie Benn Scores in OT, Stars Outlast Flames 4-3

Jamie Benn scored at 2:59 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Benn took a drop pass from Joe Pavelski and sent a shot just inside the goal post and past goalie Jacob Markstrom.

“Just a simple cross and drop,” Benn said. “We’ve been trying to work on things for 3-on-3 overtime. Just worked out.”

Denis Gurianov, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored, Miro Heiskanen had three assists, and Anton Khudobin made 30 saves. Dallas snapped a four-game winless streak to improve to 4-4-2.

Dallas has earned three of four possible points on its road trip, which concludes Sunday in Vancouver against the Canucks.

Milan Lucic, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov scored for the Flames, and Markstrom had 24 saves. Calgary is 6-1-3, earning points in nine games in a row.

Zadorov tied it at with 4:57 left in regulation. The defenseman fired a shot through a screen for his first goal in 37 games dating to Feb. 28 of last season.

“We had some guys ... when you don’t have your A game, you better have a good B game. Some guys tonight didn’t have either,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said.

“We’re not going to win unless everybody is on top of their game.”

UP NEXT:

Stars: At Vancouver on Sunday night.

Flames: Host New York Rangers on Saturday night.