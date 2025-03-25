Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger stops 32 shots, Stars score twice in a minute to beat Wild 3-0

By Associate Press

DALLAS, TX – MARCH 24: Ryan Hartman #38 of the Minnesota Wild takes a shot against Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on March 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images

Jake Oettinger shut out his home-state team stopping 32 shots, Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene scored 58 seconds apart late in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Monday night.

Oettinger, who grew up about 20 miles south of the Twin Cities in Lakeville, Minnesota, is 7-0-2 in regular-season play against the Wild and has an eight-game home winning streak beginning in late January.

Johnston deflected a shot from the blue line by Thomas Harley for a power-play goal at 15:01 of the second. Duchene also scored through a screen, from the right circle at 15:59.

Mason Marchment added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild. Gustavsson allowed only two goals last week going 3-0-0 to be selected the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Roope Hintz had two assists.

Takeaways

The Stars are 10-0-1 in their last 11 home games, six points behind first-place Winnipeg in the Central Division and five points ahead of third-place Colorado. Mikko Rantanen took a puck to the face early in the second period, was helped to the tunnel, but didn’t miss much time.

The Wild had a three-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota has a comfortable lead in the Western Conference wild-card race and is four points behind Colorado in the division. Defenseman Declan Chisholm left the game late in the second period.

Key moment

Oettinger made a glove save on Marcus Johansson’s point-blank shot during the Wild’s fourth and final power play midway through the third period.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

