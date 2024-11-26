Dallas Stars

Hurricanes rally with 5-goal third period, beating the Stars

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, NC – NOVEMBER 25: Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars shoots the puck past Jalen Chatfield #5 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of the game at Lenovo Center on November 25, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Martin Necas scored on the power play with 2:07 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the Dallas Stars 6-4 on Monday night behind a five-goal third period.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Brent Burns and Sebastian Aho also scored in the third for Carolina before Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left.

Spencer Martin, in just his fourth start of the season, made 15 saves as Carolina notched its eighth straight win at home.

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley, Mason Marchment and Miro Heiskanen had goals for Dallas.

The Hurricanes led 4-3 after Gostisbehere converted the team’s first power-play chance at 8:09 of the third. Heiskanen tied it with 5:14 left, setting the stage for a wild finish.

Seguin scored just 18 seconds into the game, converting off a giveaway in the Carolina zone.

Seth Jarvis, back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury, pulled the Hurricanes even at 6:36 of the first with a short-handed goal.

