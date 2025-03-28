Dallas Stars

DeSmith makes 46 saves, Hintz and Rantanen each get a goal and an assist, Dallas beats Calgary 5-2

CALGARY, AB – MARCH 27: Dallas Stars Goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save during the third period of an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on March 27, 2025, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Casey DeSmith made 46 saves, Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday night.

Wyatt Johnston and Mikael Granlund also scored, and Matt Duchene added an empty-net goal for the Stars, winners of four games in a row.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

DeSmith got the start for Dallas after Jake Oettinger made 42 saves in the previous night’s 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Nazem Kadri scored twice for the Flames.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Flames starter Dustin Wolf stopped 14 of 18 shots in the loss. Calgary captain Mikael Backlund returned to the lineup after six games out with an upper-body injury.

Trailing 1-0, Calgary had two potential goals called off before Kadri’s stood.

Peter DeBoer won a coach’s challenge for goaltender interference after Blake Coleman’s wrist shot beat DeSmith at 5:30 of the second period.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

New York Yankees 13 mins ago

Yankees player J.C. Escarra's mother recalls reaction to him making the team

March Madness 3 hours ago

Flagg flies: Duke freshman dominates in Sweet 16 win over Arizona

A league review determined Calgary’s Connor Zary kicked the puck into the Dallas net at 14:02 of the first.

Takeaways

The Stars weathered Calgary’s third-period storm for a second win in as many nights after holding off the Oilers the previous day.

The Flames couldn’t produce a fifth straight comeback win despite a spirited effort. Needed a goal from a power play midway through the period to step up the pressure on Dallas.

Key moment

Rantanen’s goal that made it 4-2 deflated the Flames after Calgary pressed hard in the third period.

Key stat

The Stars have lost just eight games in regulation since Jan. 1. Dallas improved to 17-4-3 since Jan. 24.

Up next

On Saturday, the Flames are in Edmonton, and the Stars play the first of two straight road games against the Seattle Kraken.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us