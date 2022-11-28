Dallas Stars Win Over the St. Louis Blues 4-1

Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Dallas Stars over the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night.

Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas, which has at least one point in eight of its last nine games.

Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of four.

Jamie Benn had two assists for the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 30 points.

Wedgewood was scheduled to serve as Jake Oettinger’s backup, but moved into the starting role after Oettinger became ill right before the game.

Robertson extended his point streak to 16 games with a goal that made it 3-1 late in the third. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the run. He leads the NHL with 19 goals.

Heiskanen added an empty-netter to seal it.

Johnston whipped a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington at 3:51 of the middle period for his sixth goal of the season and second in three games. It capped an odd-man rush that began when St. Louis center Brayden Schenn misfired at the other end.

Dellandrea converted a pass from Johnston to make it 2-0 with 12:03 left in the third.

Saad trimmed the deficit in half by deflecting a drive from Josh Leivo from along the right wing.

Wedgewood made a diving glove save of a shot by Pavel Buchnevich in the first.

The Stars improved to 11-0 when leading after two periods.

INJURY NOTE

St. Louis C Robert Thomas missed the game with a lower-body injury sustained in the third period of Friday’s 5-4 win over Florida. He is day-to-day. Thomas leads the team with 15 assists.

STREAKY

The Blues lost eight successive games from Oct. 24 to Nov. 8 and then won seven in a row from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in the first of five successive home games.

Blues: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.