Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Revise Season Schedule After COVID-19 Outbreak Infects 17 Players

Stars will now play their first game Jan. 22, more than a week after NHL season begins

dallas-stars-new-jersey
Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have adjusted their start to the regular season after a COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 players and at least two staffers earlier this month.

The Western Conference Champions were to open the condensed 56-game season on the road against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 14 at BB&T Center.  The team will now kick off the 2020-2021 season on Friday, Jan. 22 with a home game against the Nashville Predators.

The NHL said earlier this week that most of the 17 Stars players were asymptomatic and were all recovering without complication. 

Dallas Stars

NHL Jan 11

Taxi! NHL Taxi Squads to Help Teams Stay on Ice in Pandemic

Dallas Stars Jan 8

Dallas Stars Season Opener in Jeopardy After 6 Players, 2 Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

The league has not said which players were infected with the virus.

Dallas shut down its training camp last week and resumed practices Tuesday with more than a dozen players still unavailable.

The NHL said the following games have been re-scheduled:

  • Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
  • Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Jan. 15, is now scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m.
  • Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Jan. 17, is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m.
  • Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m.
  • Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Feb. 23, is now scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarscoronavirusNHL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us