Dallas Stars Revise Season Schedule After COVID-19 Outbreak Infects 17 Players

The Dallas Stars have adjusted their start to the regular season after a COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 players and at least two staffers earlier this month.

The Western Conference Champions were to open the condensed 56-game season on the road against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 14 at BB&T Center. The team will now kick off the 2020-2021 season on Friday, Jan. 22 with a home game against the Nashville Predators.

The NHL said earlier this week that most of the 17 Stars players were asymptomatic and were all recovering without complication.

The league has not said which players were infected with the virus.

Dallas shut down its training camp last week and resumed practices Tuesday with more than a dozen players still unavailable.

The NHL said the following games have been re-scheduled: