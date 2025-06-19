Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars re-sign Matt Duchene to a 4-year contract

Duchene will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2028-29 season.

By The Associated Press

May 7, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene (95) skates into the Winnipeg Jets during the first period in game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre.
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Matt Duchene to a four-year contract worth $18 million.

General manager Jim Nill announced the deal Thursday. Duchene will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2028-29 season.

"We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization," Nill said in a statement. "As our team's leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice and in the community. The fit with Matt and our team has been seamless from the start, and we're looking forward to continuing to pursue our shared goal of bringing a championship to Dallas."

Duchene was a point-a-game scorer - exactly 82 in 82 - in his second season with Dallas. He had just one goal and five assists in 16 playoff games as the Stars reached the Western Conference final before losing to Edmonton.

Now 34, Duchene is going into his 17th season in the NHL. He previously played for Colorado, Columbus, Ottawa and Nashville since making his debut in 2009.

