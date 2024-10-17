Stars sign ‘elite goaltender' to eight-year deal worth $66 million

The Dallas Stars announced Thursday that "elite goaltender" Jake Oettinger has signed an eight-year contract extension worth nearly $70 million.

Oettinger, 25, will wear Dallas green through 2033, with the $66 million deal going into effect in the 2025-26 season.

The deal will pay Oettinger an average of $8.25 million per year.

Oettinger started the 2024-25 season with a 3-0-0 record with a .948 save percentage and 1.63 goals against average. He's also posted one shutout.

"Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” general manager Jim Nill said. “His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism, and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come. Off the ice, Jake is a leader in our team’s community efforts and is always willing to give his time and resources. I’m pleased that Jake and his wife Kennedi will be part of our family for many years to come.”

In his first four years with the Stars, he played in 193 regular-season games and won 113 of them. In the postseason, he's 23-22 over the last three years.

Oettinger was selected by the Stars in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, picked 26th overall.