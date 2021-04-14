Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars' Ben Bishop, Alexander Radulov to Miss Remainder of Season Due to Injuries

Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars scores the game-winning shootout goal on goaltender Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on March 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars have announced that goaltender Ben Bishop and forward Alexander Radulov will be out for the rest of the season.

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill provided several health updates on the status of Bishop and Radulov on Wednesday. 

Nill said that Bishop will not return to play this season, allowing him time to continue his rehabilitation and return to full health for the 2021-22 season. 

Bishop has not played at all this season after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in October.

With Bishop out this season, the Stars have relied on Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger to guard the goal.

Radulov will require surgery to repair a core muscle injury, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season, Nill said.

Nill said Radulov is also expected to be fully recovered for the 2021-22 season.

Radulov was absent during 30 of the last 33 games, missing 15 games from Feb. 7 to March 13 before playing in three games later that month. He has not played since March 18.

