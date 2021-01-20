Dallas Stars Announce Single Game Tickets for January Home Games

The Dallas Stars have announced that single game tickets for the 2020-21 regular season games at American Airlines Center during the month of January will go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be sold as socially-distant pod seating groups, featuring between two and six seats per pod.

There is a maximum of one pod per transaction and the entire pod must be purchased, the Dallas Stars said.

According to the Dallas Stars, tickets for home games in February through April will go on sale at a later date.

The Dallas Stars said several important changes will be made to the game day experience for fans attending home games during the 2020-21 season.

Prior to arrival at American Airlines Center, all fans must fill out a COVID-19 survey at StarsCheckIn.com on the day of the game, the Dallas Stars said.

Face coverings, including medical grade masks, three-layer cloth masks, and two-layer cloth masks with filter, must be worn at all times. Gaiters, masks with exhalation valves, and face shields without the use of a mask will not be permitted, the Dallas Stars said.

The entire arena will be cashless environment this season, and bags will not be permitted. According to the Dallas Stars, only wallet-sized clutches will be permitted in the building.

Additional information about the Stars Game Day experience can be found by here. Fans can also find additional information in the Fan Safety Guide for American Airlines Center.