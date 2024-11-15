Dallas Stars

Dadonov scores 2 goals, including a penalty shot, as the Stars beat the Bruins 7-2

By The Associated Press

Nov 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and left wing Mason Marchment (27) and center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrate the win over the Boston Bruins at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA Today

Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals, including the first successful penalty shot in the NHL this season, and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Thursday night.

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and rookies Logan Stankoven and Oskar Back also scored for the Stars, who continued an offensive roll following a 7-1 win at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Dadonov gave Dallas a 2-0 lead at 6:36 of the first period after being obstructed on a breakaway by Mason Lohrei. Five previous NHL penalty shots didn’t produce a goal.

Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who split two games on a Central Division road trip.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Dallas’ Jake Oettinger made 23 saves, and Boston’s Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.

Marchment had a goal and an assist following a five-point game at Pittsburgh.

It was Back’s first NHL goal. He also had an assist.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

sports 5 mins ago

Who are the Savannah Bananas and where are they going on their world tour?

boxing 5 mins ago

‘He must die': Jake Paul after Mike Tyson slap during weigh-in

Takeaways
Bruins: They entered tied for last in the NHL with an 11.8% power play, and they went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

Stars: The line of Duchene, Marchment and Tyler Seguin have collected five goals and 13 points in the last two games.

Key moment
Stankoven’s rebound goal at 14:15 of the second restored Dallas’ two-goal lead and was followed by Back’s one-handed poke less than two minutes later.

Key stat
The Stars are 7-0-0 in their home arena for the first time in the franchise’s 57 seasons, the first 26 as the Minnesota North Stars. They lost as the designated host to the Florida Panthers in the two-game Global Series in Finland in early November.

Up next
On Saturday, the Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues and the Stars will visit the Minnesota Wild.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us