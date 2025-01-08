Dallas Stars

Benn scores in OT and Stars erase 3-goal deficit to beat Rangers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 07: Will Cuylle #50 of the New York Rangers checks Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on January 07, 2025 in New York City. The Stars defeated the Rangers 5-4 in overtime.
Jamie Benn scored on a power play 2:17 into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat the struggling New York Rangers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves and Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists. Harley's snapshot tied it 4-all at 17:21 of the third period following a terrible turnover by Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller deep in his own end.

Benn's 11th goal came with Artemi Panarin in the penalty box for hooking and gave the Stars their only lead. Dallas' captain tipped in a centering pass from Jason Robertson. Harley also assisted on the play.

Dallas denied New York goalie Jonathan Quick his 400th career win.

Vincent Trocheck put the Rangers ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal at 12:56 of the third.

Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere each scored twice for New York, which is 6-16-1 in its last 23 games. Panarin had three assists.

The Rangers, coming off a 6-2 victory Sunday in Chicago, haven't won consecutive games since Nov. 17 and 19.

New York led 3-0 less than 12 minutes in, but Dallas tied it on goals by Matt Duchene, Evgenii Dadonov and Robertson.

Quick finished with 34 saves.

