Benn gets 500th career assist in Stars' 6-3 win over Detroit, which was without Larkin and Perron

Miro Heiskanen scored two goals, Stars captain Jamie Benn recorded his 500th career assist and Dallas won 6-3 Monday night over the Detroit Red Wings, who were without injured captain Dylan Larkin and suspended forward David Perron.

Jason Robertson and Esa Lindell each had a goal and an assist as the Stars won their 11th consecutive home game over the Red Wings since January 2017.

Perron was suspended six games without pay by the NHL on Monday for his retaliatory cross-check two days earlier against Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub. That came in the aftermath of Larkin being knocked unconscious when cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Senators forward Mathieu Joseph.

Dallas went ahead to stay on Lindell's goal at the very end of the first period. Replay showed the puck hitting the left post with 0.2 seconds left on the clock and ricocheting over the line to make it 2-1.

Lindell had the primary assist on Robertson's ninth goal midway through the second period before Matt Duchene's goal for a 4-1 lead. Joe Pavelski added a power-play goal with 6:09 left in the game, only 30 seconds after Joe Veleno had one for Detroit.

Robertson and Benn assisted on Heiskanen's power-play goal that tied the game 1-1 in the first period. Heiskanen added an empty-netter with 42 seconds left in the game.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had 27 saves. Detroit's James Reimer stopped 29 of 34 shots.

Benn, playing in his 1,057th career game, joined Mike Modano and Neal Broten as the only players with 500 assists for the franchise. Benn also has 367 goals, and the captain's 867 career points matched Broten for second-most, still well behind Modano's 1,359 points (557 goals, 802 assists).

The Red Wings also placed left wing J.T. Compher and center Klim Kostin on injured reserve with undisclosed injuries before the game. Jonatan Berggren, one of the three players called up from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions, scored a goal.

Detroit had a 1-0 lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the game on Daniel Sprong's seventh goal.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Stars: After six games in 10 days, the Stars get a bit of a break before hosting Ottawa on Friday night.