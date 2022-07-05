Stars Announce Preseason Schedule, Training Camp Information

The Dallas Stars announced their 2022-2023 preseason schedule Tuesday.

The Stars will play a total of seven games, three of which will be played at the American Airlines Center. Two will be on the road and the remaining two will be played at neutral sites in Tulsa and Kansas City.

The club's first game will be on Sept. 26 at home against the St. Louis Blues. This will also be the coaching debut for new head coach Peter DeBoer.

Prior to the first game, the Stars will hold a training camp from Sept. 21-24 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, the home of the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

The full slate of preseason contests is listed below. Home games are in bold

Stars vs. Blues - 9/26; 7 p.m

Stars at Coyotes (in Tulsa, OK) - 9/27; 7 p.m.

Stars vs. Wild - 9/29; 7 p.m.

Stars at Blues (in Kansas City, MO) - 10/1; 7 p.m.

Stars vs. Avalanche - 10/3; 7 p.m.

Stars at Avalanche - 10/5; 8 p.m.

Stars at Wild - 10/8; 5 p.m.

Tickets for the home games will go on sale to the general public in late July. Dallas Stars Victory Club members and Dallas Stars Insiders are able to purchase tickets now via presale.

Tickets for the Stars' games in Tulsa and Kansas City can be purchased via ticketmaster.com.