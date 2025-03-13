Dallas Mavericks

Spurs snap three-game skid with win over injury-depleted Mavs

Dallas only had nine active players Wednesday

By Raul Dominguez | The Associated Press

Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) shoots in between San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and forward Keldon Johnson (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Imagn Images

De'Aaron Fox had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a three-game skid, beating the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks 126-116 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (33-34) remained 10th in the Western Conference, holding the final spot for the play-in tournament by 2 1/2 games over Phoenix.

Fox was 12 for 25 from the field in his highest-scoring game since joining San Antonio in a trade with Sacramento on Feb. 5.

Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan each had 18 points off the bench for San Antonio. Devin Vassell added 16.

Brandon Williams returned from a one-game absence to lead Dallas with 19 points. Dante Exum added 17 and Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards had 15 each.

The Mavericks beat the Spurs 133-129 on Monday to snap a five-game skid.

Dallas only had nine active players Wednesday as the team remains without Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis among others.

The Mavericks closed the first quarter on a 19-4 run in taking a 28-20 lead. Dallas extended the lead to 11 points in the second quarter while shooting 60% from the field.

San Antonio had eight turnovers in the opening quarter but only 16 for the game.

Takeaways

Mavericks: Williams returned after missing Monday's game with a hamstring injury. Williams was 6 for 12 from the field and played 28 minutes.

Spurs: Point guard Chris Paul played in 1,336th career game to pass Hall of Famer Gary Payton for 17th in league history.

Key moment

San Antonio took an 82-73 lead midway through the third on an 8-0 run capped by a dunk and 3-pointer from Fox. He had 11 points in the third.

Key stat

San Antonio is 4-8 since losing All-Star center Victor Wembanyama for the season on Feb. 20 due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. The Mavericks are at Houston. The Spurs host Charlotte.

Copyright The Associated Press

