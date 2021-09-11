Sports World Remembers, Honors 9/11 Anniversary With Tributes

Everyone across the United States is remembering those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks passes on Saturday. The sports world is no different, as leagues, teams and players from all over the country have plans to honor the anniversary.

Here’s a look at some of the 9/11 tributes in the sports world:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

How is college football honoring the 9/11 anniversary?

Navy will adorn commemorative uniforms for its home game against Air Force on Saturday. The navy blue jerseys will be combined with royal blue pants, white helmets, white gloves, black cleats and red trim, meant to honor fallen heroes.

BYU will break out special “9/11 Never Forget” helmets for its home game against Utah on Saturday. The decal will be placed on the back of the white helmets.

Nebraska’s uniforms for Saturday’s anniversary will be commemorative camouflage to honor those who were affected on 9/11. The white camouflage jerseys and pants are a subtle, classy tribute.

In honor of the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, @huskerfbnation will be wearing these commemorative camouflage jerseys against the University at Buffalo to honor those who were affected. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/S6FLASuBap — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 31, 2021

Boston College wears its Red Bandana uniform once per year in honor of former BC lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11 after helping others escape while wearing a red bandana. For 2021, BC will break out the uniforms twice, making a special exception on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. BC will visit UMass on Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Gators will change things up this weekend for the 9/11 anniversary. While the white jerseys and pants are unchanged, Florida’s helmets will be American flag-themed. Coach Dan Mullen also has some special shoes to wear on the sidelines.

Saturday’s shoes. Remembering those we lost and thanking those who serve. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/unm1n9pmCy — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 9, 2021

Louisville is doing a tribute similar to Florida, with its traditional red jersey and white pants but an American flag-themed helmet.

Rutgers will honor the 37 alumni who died on 9/11 with commemorative uniforms on Saturday. The names of those 37 Rutgers alumni will be listed on the silver helmets.

How is MLB honoring the 9/11 anniversary?

New York Mets

The Mets will wear first responder hats from the FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority PD, Department of Sanitation and Department of Correction during their game Saturday against the Yankees.

Bobby Valentine, who managed the Mets in 2001, will throw out the first pitch to Joe Torre, who managed the Yankees in 2011. Valentine, along with 14 other players and coaches from the Mets’ 2001 team, will attend the game.

Tonight, we say thank you. pic.twitter.com/vtlyiV53cL — New York Mets (@Mets) September 11, 2021

Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge will wear custom cleats tonight to honor first responders. pic.twitter.com/ckyfGoU4Gw — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2021

How is NASCAR honoring the 9/11 anniversary?

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retired from full-time racing in 2017, will return for one race in the Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon in a 9/11 tribute paint scheme. Earnhardt famously won the first NASCAR race held after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. On Saturday, his No. 8 car will be sponsored by Unilever and “United for America” to honor 9/11 victims. The blue and white paint scheme has spotlights for the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial site.

Never forget. Two decades after the 9/11 attacks, @dalejr unites with @unileverusa for a meaningful @nascar_xfinity return on Sept. 11. pic.twitter.com/aEEtTbwowx — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) May 4, 2021

Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing will drive a red, white and blue paint scheme at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night for a special cause. Almirola’s sponsor, Smithfield, and team owner, Gene Haas, will donate $50,000 to Tuesday’s Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families impacted by the 9/11 attacks.

As we reflect on the events of 9/11, @SmithfieldBrand and The Gene Haas Foundation have committed to donating $50K to @Tuesdayschldrn, a nonprofit organization that supports families of those affected. The No. 10 car will also feature a commemorative scheme. pic.twitter.com/8QjQyreObb — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 8, 2021

Several other paint schemes will be patriotic for the anniversary, including cars driven by Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, BJ McLeod and Josh Bilicki, among others.

Saturday night at @RichmondRaceway we honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We commemorate the 20-year anniversary by paying tribute to those we will #NeverForget.@DoorDash l #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/kFq5fUe2Rb — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) September 8, 2021

.@RichmondRaceway ready. 👊



The #NASCARPlayoffs action continues this weekend under the lights — tune in to NBCSN on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET! pic.twitter.com/j7Rgsu6HSR — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) September 7, 2021

🇺🇸 @CBellRacing will be running this special @DEWALTtough scheme, which salutes first responders on what will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. 🇺🇸 #TeamDEWALT #DEWALTtough pic.twitter.com/14wkflf5QP — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) September 8, 2021

These colors don't run. The @BassProShops Red, White, and Blue Camry is back on track this weekend. The scheme honors the US military, first responders, and Bass Pro Shops’ relationship with the United Service Organizations (USO) 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HbnwA8mFCO — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) September 8, 2021

The @KeenParts #NeverForget car is wrapped in the colors of our nation’s flag for this weekend’s race on Patriot Day at @RichmondRaceway. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GAtpQIx9tf — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) September 9, 2021