Sports world reflects on Kobe Bryant's death three years later originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Three years ago Thursday, the sports world stood still as we heard of the gut-wrenching death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others that passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

The NBA world immediately came together to mourn the loss that day with several teams opting for 24-second shot clock violations in tribute to Bryant's retired No. 24 jersey, one of two of Bryant's jerseys hanging in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena.

While it's been three years since his untimely death, fans around the globe are not yet over the awful news that has still left the world in grief. Today, fans took to social media to pay their respects to the late legend, and the many responses show how hurt people still are.

We lift the memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & the 7 other souls lost three years ago today. May the rod & staff of the great ‘I am’ comfort your families on this day & forever more.

🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/66JQxr4YWa — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 26, 2023

Mamba forever 💜💛



Three years ago today, we lost Kobe & Gigi Bryant.



We continue to send love to the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/Lbanh2n0UF — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 26, 2023

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years Kobe and Gigi since you have been gone. You will always be missed. RIP Bean #RipGigi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/mWH3s0SNQM — James Riley (@james_riley12) January 26, 2023

Can’t believe it’s been three years already since Kobe passed. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) January 26, 2023

Three years ago today, the world lost an all time basketball great. One of the best to ever do it. Continue resting in peace Kobe Bryant. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3eGGkhxC4S — James Wokabi (@JWokabi) January 26, 2023

Been three years kobe still feels weird but thank you for all the memories rest easy goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/mAkL1PWVdb — 🐐 (@wambaownsyou) January 26, 2023

three years ago today, the world lost kobe and gianna bryant pic.twitter.com/rM1jaRsO2B — 🌱 (@aplasticplant) January 26, 2023

Three years later and I’m still like damn Kobe gone — Atak (@atak_oteng) January 26, 2023

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great at whatever they want to do." - Kobe Bryant



Three years gone. But not forgotten. 🏀💜💛🐍 — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) January 26, 2023

It’s been three years and not a day has gone by that we haven’t missed Kobe and Gigi. 💜💛#MambaForever pic.twitter.com/zeiB1qCC87 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 26, 2023

Bryant not only touched the basketball world but the soccer world as well.

Three years without Kobe Bryant.

Miss you, Mamba. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/VLLTW87aba — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2023

Three years without Kobe Bryant. Mamba forever. pic.twitter.com/t1b3FQoTGR — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 26, 2023

Remembering Kobe, Gigi and all who lost their lives three years ago today 💜💔 pic.twitter.com/11wgIc4BQs — ata football (@atafball) January 26, 2023

Bryant had one of the most illustrious careers in NBA history. Though he retired in 2016, his career off the court became almost as inspiring as his 20 years in the NBA. His resume included five NBA championships with the Lakers, 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selections, two scoring titles and much more.

He sits fourth on the list of NBA all-time scoring leaders and amassed 33,643 points across his 20-season career. His best season came in 2005-06 after scoring 2,832 regular season points across 80 games for the Lakers.