Brittney Griner

Sports World Reacts to Brittney Griner's Russian Prison Release

Griner was first detained in February and has remained in custody for seven months before being sentenced

By Marsha Green

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sports world reacts to Brittney Griner’s Russian prison release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brittney Griner's 294-day detainment in Russia has finally come to an end

The 32-year-old WNBA star was released to the United States in a prisoner swap on Thursday, U.S. officials confirmed. This comes four months after Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling charges.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Griner – who, for years, had played in the off-season for a Russian women’s basketball team, the UMMC Ekaterinburg - was first detained in February and remained in custody for seven months before finally being sentenced. But now, Griner is back in U.S. custody and on her way home to her hometown of Texas.

The sports world was filled with joy when the news of Griner's release broke and many took to social media to share their relief and excitement:

https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.

Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) <a href="https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1600842280193216515

Griner's team, the Phoenix Mercury, and fellow teammates shared their reactions to her release:

https://twitter.com/hashtag/WEAREBG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WEAREBG https://t.co/Ltx4PEFqAK

— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) <a href="https://twitter.com/_Breezy_Briii/status/1600842465896198145

Other WNBA stars also added their support for Griner's release:

American basketball Hall of Fame player and coach Dawn Staley was one of Griner's biggest supporters and heavily advocated for her release over the past months:

https://twitter.com/brittneygriner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brittneygriner is home!I love you BG!

— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) <a href="https://twitter.com/dawnstaley/status/1600839912466841602

Griner's wife Cherelle spoke at the White House following the news of Griner's release.

“For the last nine months you all have been so privy for one of the darkest moments of my life,” Cherelle said at the White House. “Today my family is whole, but as you're all aware, there are so many families that are not whole. [Brittney] and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Football Nov 6

Texas HS Football Quarterfinal Playoff Schedules & Regional Results

Texas Rangers 22 mins ago

Texas Rangers Introduce Jacob deGrom

The “Paul” Cherelle refers to is Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen and former Marine detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 and arrested on espionage charges. President Biden has attempted to include Whelan in the swap but it was not accepted by the Russian government.

“We never forgot about Brittney. We haven’t forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said about Whelan. “While we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we have not given up. We will never give up.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took to Twitter to speak on Griner's release and his shock that Whelan was not released as well, but it was met with disappointment from many on social media:

He later cleared up his previous tweet and added that he is happy Griner is home but his initial tweet was tweeted "out of emotion" for his family that has served.

Many sports analysts tweeted their support for Griner as well:

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama also added their thoughts:

https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUSâ commitment to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained anywhere in the world.

— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) <a href="https://twitter.com/VP/status/1600862766902005760
https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. Weâre looking forward to having Brittney back home. https://t.co/G5yKliRoxd

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) <a href="https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1600870440591036416

There currently aren’t plans as to whether Griner will return to UMMC Ekaterinburg, but the focus is currently on her safe return home. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brittney Griner
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us