entertainment

Sports Reporter References Every Taylor Swift ‘Midnights' Song During Broadcast

Sports anchor Faizal Khamisa chose an appropriate way to celebrate Taylor Swift's latest album release

By Kristen Conti

Taylor Swift
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

What better way to honor Taylor Swift than to use cryptic references like the singer-songwriter does with seemingly every album, song and video release?

Sportsnets’ Faizal Khamisa is clearly a Swift stan because he challenged her at her own game during his morning broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

The anchor challenged himself to reference all 13 songs on Taylor’s new album “Midnights” during his broadcast – and what do you know, he did it!

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

For instance, one thing Khamisa said in his spiel was, "Alex Bregman was once baseball's 'Anti-Hero,' but now he's just a plain hero for Houston,” referencing Swift’s most popular track on the album, ‘Anti-Hero.’

After referencing each song, Khamisa hilariously checked off the title on a grand list to celebrate each accomplishment of the quest.

On the topic of Lakers’ Russell Westbrook missing all 11 of his field goal attempts, Khamisa responded with, “We call that a ‘Sweet Nothing’.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Oct 20

Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 20-22, 2022

NBA 27 mins ago

NBA's Best Halloween Costumes in the Past Decade

“Midnights” is Swift’s 10th studio album following her recent release of “Red, Taylor’s Version.” Swift will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, Oct. 24 and her second music video for “Midnights” (still unnamed) will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us