Sources: Mavericks Dismissed Director of Player Personnel in Wake of Last Year's Sexual Assault Allegation

Tony Ronzone, the Mavericks’ director of player personnel who last summer was the subject of a sexual assault accusation published in Sports Illustrated, was dismissed by the franchise after it learned new information pertaining to the alleged incident, sources confirmed to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

What isn’t clear is exactly when Ronzone was dismissed. Reached by email on Monday afternoon, team owner Mark Cuban declined to comment. Through a team spokesperson, CEO Cynthia Marshall also declined to comment.

Ronzone no longer is listed in the Mavericks’ media guide. He also recently removed any mention of the Mavericks from his Twitter bio, which now reads: “USA Basketball Gold Medal/2010 World Championship Gold Medal/2004 Detroit Pistons NBA champs/twins Cade-Austin ASU and beautiful wife Tricia.” He has not responded to a message from The News seeking comment for this story.

