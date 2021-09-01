DallasNews.com

Source: Ex-Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers Inks Three-Year, $1.4M NIL Deal With GTSM

At Carroll, Ewers started for two seasons, throwing for 6,445 yards, 73 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

By Joseph Hoyt | The Dallas Morning News

A couple of months ago Quinn Ewers, the star quarterback for the Southlake Carroll Dragons, was preparing for his final high school season and a chance to make it back to the state title game.

Oh, how things have changed for the newly minted millionaire.

On Aug. 2, Ewers — the No. 1 high school prospect in the country, according to 247Sports — decided to skip his senior season and enroll early at Ohio State, allowing him the chance to cash in on newly allowed name, image and likeness deals.

Ewers on Tuesday signed a three-year deal worth approximately $1.4 million with GTSM, a sports marketing company that specializes in autographs for athletes, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told The Dallas Morning News.

