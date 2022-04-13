Sounders to Face Pumas in Concacaf Champions League Final

The Concacaf Champions League Final matchup is set.

Following a 1-1 tie on Tuesday against New York City FC, the Seattle Sounders punched their ticket to the final after winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Seattle will face Pumas UNAM of Liga MX for the title. Pumas advanced to the final after eliminating Cruz Azul in the semifinals 2-1 on aggregate.

The Concacaf Champions League was founded in 1962 and represents the biggest club competition for teams in the region, similar to how the UEFA Champions League works for the elite clubs in Europe.

Safe to say both of these teams will be facing a ton of pressure.

Seattle, founded in 2007, has never made it this far in the tournament. On top of that, a Major League Soccer team has not won the final since 2000, when the Los Angeles Galaxy took home the prize.

For the Pumas, history is on their side. They have won the final three times in four appearances, which is tied for the fifth-most wins for any participant. Mexico overall has been a dominant force. A Liga MX team has won every tournament dating back to 2006.

Pumas will host the first leg on April 26 with kick-off time to be announced. Seattle will host the second leg on May 3.