Social Media Reacts to Kansas' Epic Comeback in Title Win Over North Carolina

In a faceoff of college basketball blue bloods, Kansas beat North Carolina in thrilling fashion, pulling off the biggest championship game comeback in March Madness history.

The Jayhawks and Tar Heels gave fans plenty of viral moments, from North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis' animated halftime interview to Kansas guard Christian Braun's passionate -- and sometimes expletive -- celebrations that were caught on camera.

Out of the halftime break, Kansas mounted a gutsy comeback that embodied much of what made this tournament so great.

UNFATHOMABLE. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NBA stars were quick to weigh in on the game.

Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to its only national title in 2003, offered his congrats to the Jayhawks.

While Damian Lillard, six-time NBA All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers, took a walk down memory lane.

I remember being in high school and KU did this same type of thing to UNC in the tournament — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, a former Jayhawk, and Vince Carter, a former Tar Heel, joined the conversation.

Wow! What a game. Congrats to your team @KUAthletics job well done….🤝 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 5, 2022

Kansas head coach Bill Self and North Carolina's Davis both earned the respect of many on Twitter.

Bill Self's two national titles have come in EPIC collapses by the opponent (Memphis in 2008, UNC tonight). Goodness. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 5, 2022

Hubie Davis on the sideline is all of us. Show the 🔥🔥🔥 Hubie !!! https://t.co/uigJnMceB8 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 5, 2022

Davis led the Tar Heels to the national championship in his first year as head coach. A North Carolina alumni himself, Davis became the first coach to make the Final Four with the same program as both a player and coach.

Hubert Davis is going to get the quickest contract extension in coaching history. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 5, 2022

His predecessor, Roy Williams, spent 15 seasons as head coach of the Jayhawks before taking over his alma mater in 2003. Williams won three national championships with the Tar Heels before retiring this past season. He was a very present role throughout the tournament and left no doubt that his loyalty lies with North Carolina.

Roy Williams did not have a farewell tour, but his imprints are ALL OVER tonight's national title game.



The two men who succeeded him at his two head coaching jobs --- Bill Self and Hubert Davis --- square off head-to-head tonight.



America! — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 4, 2022

Twitter also made note of the late start time, with tipoff at 9:20 ET.

One Midnight Moment, coming up. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 5, 2022

The game also had business implications for some.

With a three-point lead and just seconds left on the clock, Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. stepped out of bounds, giving the Tar Heels one last chance to tie it up and disappointing betters everywhere. The spread entering the game was Kansas -4, but Harris' turnover proved costly for those who picked Kansas to cover.

KANSAS PLAYER RUNS OUT OF BOUNDS, COSTS JAYHAWKS BACKERS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 5, 2022

At the end of the day, many were grateful to have an exciting game of basketball and called on fans to maintain perspective in light of the results.