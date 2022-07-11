Social Media Loses It During Richard Jefferson's Time as Referee at Summer League

Social media loses it during Richard Jefferson’s time as ref at Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Netflix did not release a third volume of “Stranger Things,” but seeing Richard Jefferson suit up as a referee would’ve definitely made the cut.

The league on Monday announced that the 17-year NBA veteran turned ESPN analyst would officiate the second quarter of the Summer League game between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Jefferson had attended daily officiating meetings in Las Vegas to prepare for his new role on the court, and he explained on Twitter before the game why he was doing it:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Why do this?

1. Tremendous amount of knowledge about our game that I’ve learned sitting in classes with the best refs in the world

2.I do this because not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster 🫡 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) July 11, 2022

However, he blew his first call on an out-of-bounds ruling:

Richard Jefferson just blew his first call as a ref, much to the delight of everyone in attendance pic.twitter.com/7Cic54Ox6Y — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) July 12, 2022

Richard Jeffersonâs first call as an NBA referee is out of bounds, but he calls it in favor of New York instead of Portland and Knicks fans go nuts, except it was the wrong call.



Another official overturns the call. RJ was so confident too. ð — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 12, 2022

Here’s another instance where Jefferson did not lift his hands up to confirm the 3-point make, as pointed out by the NBA’s official Twitter:

RJ forgot to signal it but the bucket is GOOD ð



Richard Jefferson officiating Q2 on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/L3zFMdii9e — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2022

By the time the quarter was up, Twitter had lost it over Jefferson’s performance. Here are some of the best reactions, including some Knicks fans poking fun at the former Brooklyn Nets player:

RJ forgot to signal it but the bucket is GOOD ð



Richard Jefferson officiating Q2 on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/L3zFMdii9e — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2022

Richard Jefferson officiating tonight ð¨ pic.twitter.com/OKBvnRobmr — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) July 12, 2022

Portland scored 9 points in the 1st quarter. Theyâve scored 10 in the first 5 minutes of Richard Jefferson refereeing ð§ — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) July 12, 2022

Blaming the Knicks losing their lead on Richard Jeffersonâs presence. — Mike (@mikestheworst) July 12, 2022

Richard Jefferson really joined the other side pic.twitter.com/5Q2yP62YHm — Hoops. (@HoopMixOnly) July 12, 2022

The Knicks trailed 37-36 at halftime after Jefferson’s run as a referee concluded.