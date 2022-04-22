Social Media Explodes After Hawks' Trae Young Game-Winner Vs. Heat

Social media explodes after Trae Young game-winner vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBA playoffs continue to deliver incredible finishes.

On Friday, it was Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. The Heat used a 20-0 run in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Then, the Hawks punched back.

Down by one in the final seconds, Trae Young went coast-to-coast and buried a floater to give Atlanta a 111-110 lead with 4.4 seconds remaining.

FLOAT GAME OUTRAGEOUS pic.twitter.com/C1ikvGTXdx — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 23, 2022

Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning shot on the final possession after Miami's timeout, as Atlanta escaped with the narrow victory.

With the win, the Hawks now trail the Heat 2-1 in the series with another home game on deck in Game 4. Even though this is the No. 1 seed against the No. 8 seed, Atlanta is comfortable in the postseason after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Social media predictably went crazy after Young's game-winner, which gave him 10 points in the final three minutes of the win. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter on Friday night:

Trae with the tough giant-killer for the lead. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Z3GsuKiakb — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 23, 2022

TRAE YOUNG YOU BEAUTIFUL BASKETBALL MENACE — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 23, 2022

ICE TRAEEEEEEEEEEE — RingerNBA (@ringernba) April 23, 2022

This Heat Hawk game…WOW!!! — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) April 23, 2022

ICE TRAE! 🥶🥶 — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) April 23, 2022

The Hawks trailed by as many as 16 vs the Heat Friday, making it their 3rd-largest playoff comeback in the last 25 seasons (had 2 larger ones vs 76ers last season) pic.twitter.com/JDl0Wo76K4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 23, 2022

Game 4 of the Heat-Hawks series is set for Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.