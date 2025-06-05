soccer

Where to watch Spain vs. France in Nations League semifinals: TV, stream, more

Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal will face off for a chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in the final.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two of soccer's biggest stars are about to face off in an important game.

Kylian Mbappe and France will take on Lamine Yamal and Spain in the second UEFA Nations League final, with one spot already booked.

Cristiano Ronaldo tapped home the winner for Portugal in a 2-1 comeback result against host nation Germany Wednesday. Portugal, France and Spain are the only men's teams to have lifted the new trophy since its founding in 2018, so each nation has a chance to add to its tally.

Spain beat France 2-1 in last summer's Euros en route to winning the whole tournament. However, La Roja will be without key players in Rodri, Dani Carvajal and Aymeric Laporte, so they will need more from elsewhere.

Les Bleus will be without usual starting defenders William Saliba, Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano, with Eduardo Camavinga also out. Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue just played -- and starred -- in the Champions League final, so manager Didier Deschamps will have some key decisions to make to punch their ticket to the final.

Here's where to watch the Spain-France Nations League clash:

The talented teenage forward from Spain has made Euro history as the youngest scorer.

When is the Spain-France Nations League semifinal?

Spain and France will meet on Thursday, June 5.

What time is the Spain-France Nations League semifinal?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the Spain-France Nations League semifinal?

The MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany is the venue for the game.

How to watch the Spain-France Nations League semifinal on TV

Spain-France will be broadcast on FS1.

How to stream the Spain-France Nations League semifinal online

Spain-France will be available to stream in English on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports mobile app. Vix will stream the game in Spanish.

When is the UEFA Nations League final?

The final in Munich, Germany is set for Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

