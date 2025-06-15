Where to watch PSG vs. Atletico Madrid in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

The opening weekend of the U.S.-based Club World Cup is starting off with a bang.

After Lionel Messi and Inter Miami opened the tournament on Saturday with a goalless draw to Egypt's Al Ahly, Sunday will feature a Champions League-esque battle.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Reigning UCL winners Paris Saint-Germain will face off against La Liga's third biggest club Atletico Madrid, with both sides possessing major starpower and elite coaches.

PSG is led by potential Ballon d'or winner Ousmane Dembele, with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia forming one of the world's best winger partnerships. Vitinha and Joao Neves are among the world's best young midfielders, with star goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma in net.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Atletico is led by forwards Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann up top, with Rodrigo De Paul, Conor Gallagher and Marcos Llorente some of the relentless runners occupying spaces in the middle. Robin Le Normand and Jose Maria Gimenez are key defenders, with Jan Oblak the star GK1.

MLS side Seattle Sounders and Brazil's Botafogo will also compete in the other Group B game, but Luis Enrique of PSG and Diego Simeone of Atletico should catch plenty of attention. Here's how to watch:

When is the PSG-Atletico Club World Cup game?

PSG and Atletico will meet in group play on Sunday, June 15.

What time is the PSG-Atletico Club World Cup game?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the PSG-Atletico Club World Cup game?

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., is the venue for the clash.

Where to watch the PSG-Atletico Club World Cup game online, on TV

The PSG-Atletico game will be exclusively available to watch on DAZN online and on TV. DAZN has the global broadcast rights for the tournament.

Gianni Infantino is the current president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association