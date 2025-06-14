soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs. Dominican Republic in Gold Cup: TV, stream, more

El Tri is seen as the top favorite to win the tournament after winning it in 2023.

By Sanjesh Singh

Is Mexico the favorite to win the 2025 Gold Cup?

That could very well be the case, which would see El Tri repeat as champions of the tournament after beating Panama 1-0 in the 2023 final.

El Tri enters the tournament with the most stacked squad of the 16 competing teams, including the U.S. men's national team that is without several starters.

In attack are Raul Jimenez, Santi Gimenez and Alexis Vega, among others, while Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes and Luis Malagon fill up important positions behind the forwards.

Up first in Mexico's defending run is the Dominican Republic, which features some key players in striker Mariano Diaz, defensive midfielder Pablo Rosario and left-back Junior Firpo.

Here's how to watch the Mexico-Dominican Republic Gold Cup game:

When is the Mexico-Dominican Republic Gold Cup game?

Mexico and the D.R. will meet on Saturday, June 14.

What time is the Mexico-Dominican Republic Gold Cup game?

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET, 7:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the Mexico-Dominican Republic Gold Cup game?

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the Mexico-Dominican Republic Gold Cup game on TV

The Mexico-D.R. game will be broadcast in English on FS1. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the Mexico-Dominican Republic Gold Cup game online

The game will be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app. TUDN and Univision will stream the game in Spanish on its streaming website and app.

