Inter Miami

Where to watch Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

Lionel Messi and Co. will open the Club World Cup against Egypt's finest.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The spotlight is on Lionel Messi in the Club World Cup's opening match.

Inter Miami, controversially invited to the U.S.-based tournament by FIFA, will meet Al Ahly, Egypt's finest.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami is coming off a Supporters' Shield win in the 2024 MLS season and is contention to do so again. Al Ahly is the most dominant side in the Egypt Premier League, with eight league titles dating back a decade to the 2015-16 season.

Messi is aided in Miami by former Barcelona stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, while Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi are among the key up-and-coming talents.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Al Ahly is led by its two goal-scoring threats Emam Ashour, a versatile midfielder, and striker Wessam Abou Ali, who will be available to play after joining the team camp at a later date.

Here's how to watch the Group A Matchday 1 contest between Miami and Al Ahly:

MORE CLUB WORLD CUP COVERAGE

Inter Miami 2 hours ago

Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami really spring a surprise at the Club World Cup?

soccer Jun 12

Argentine defender to miss Club World Cup after being denied U.S. visa 

Trump administration Jun 12

Border Patrol will be at Club World Cup, says it's routine to provide security for such events

When is the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game?

Inter Miami and Al Ahly will meet on Saturday, June 14.

What time is the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game?

Kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game on TV, stream

The Inter Miami-Al Ahly game will be available to watch on TV and online on DAZN. DAZN is the exclusive broadcast partner for the 2025 Club World Cup and will stream every game for free.

Gianni Infantino is the current president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamisoccerMLSCONCACAF
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us