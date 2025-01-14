Where to watch the Arsenal-Tottenham north London derby in Matchweek 21

Which color will north London be Wednesday?

Last time out on Sept. 15, it was red when Arsenal beat Tottenham away 1-0 thanks to a thumping header via Gabriel Magalhães. The Gunners did so without Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

But things have vastly changed since then. While Arsenal are just in contention for the Premier League title, they are without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ethan Nwaneri. Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Jorginho are all doubts with respective knocks.

For Tottenham, they are currently 13th with an injury crisis of their own. Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert are among the sidelined players. Richarlison could return, with newly signed goalie Antonín Kinský likely to keep his starting spot if Fraser Forster (illness) can make the squad.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

So, will the Gunners change their recent form following two devastating cup losses? Or will Tottenham further dampen Arsenal's hopes of keeping up in the title race? Here's what to know for the highly anticipated game:

When is the north London derby?

The next Arsenal-Tottenham game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Where is the north London derby?

Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal, is the venue for the reverse fixture.

What time is the north London derby?

The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT kickoff in the U.S.

Where to watch the north London derby on TV

The north London derby will not be broadcast on television in the U.S. TNT Sports will carry the game in the U.K.

Where to watch the north London derby online

The north London derby will be available to stream on Peacock.

Mauricio Pochettino is an Argentine soccer manager who has taken over the head job of the United States men’s national soccer team vacated by Greg Berhalter. Here are five things you may not know about Pochettino as he prepares to don the red, white and blue.