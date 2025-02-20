Champions League

When is the Champions League draw? What to know for round of 16

The final 16 teams are set. Here's how the bracket will play out.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who will win the first revamped Champions League format?

The first ever playoff ties have wrapped up, which saw Real Madrid eliminate Manchester City behind Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick, while Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus were both stunned by Dutch underdogs Feyenoord and PSV.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal finished in the top three of the eight teams who automatically qualified for the round of 16.

But when is the round of 16 and what are the matchups? Here's what to know:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The round-of-16 draw takes place on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Who is in the Champions League round of 16?

These are the last 16 teams left, in alphabetical order:

  • Arsenal
  • Aston Villa
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Barcelona
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Bayern Munich
  • Benfica 
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Club Brugge
  • Feyenoord
  • Inter Milan
  • Lille
  • Liverpool
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • PSV Eindhoven
  • Real Madrid 

Champions League possible round of 16 matchups 2025

Soccer

MLS 2 hours ago

Notable international players signed by MLS teams ahead of 30th season

Women's World Cup 8 hours ago

Ex-Spain boss Luis Rubiales found guilty of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

The new format means the random draw is only between a few teams instead of the entire 16. The top eight teams will also host the second leg due to better placement. Here's what to know about the possible matchups that can be drawn:

Paris Saint-Germain/Benfica vs. Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain/Benfica vs. Barcelona

PSV/Feyenoord vs. Arsenal
PSV/Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan

Real Madrid/Bayern Munich vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid/Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge/Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille
Club Brugge/Borussia Dortmund vs. Aston Villa

When are the Champions League round of 16 games?

First legs: March 4-5
Second legs: March 11-12

Each team will play once on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the Premier League season kicking off, here are five things to know about one of the world’s most exciting soccer leagues.

This article tagged under:

Champions Leaguesoccer
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us