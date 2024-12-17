Maximilian Kissel scored in a sudden-death overtime to help Vermont beat Marshall 2-1 on Monday night for the program's first national championship.

It was the ninth championship game decided by overtime or penalty kicks in the 21st century.

Vermont (16-2-6) became the first squad in school history to win a national championship in a team sport — with the skiing program winning six national championships. The Catamounts were also first America East team to ever make a national title game in a team sport.

Marshall (15-2-7) was looking to earn the program’s second national title in as many College Cup appearances since claiming the 2020 national championship.

Kissel was first to a long ball over the defense along the right sideline and he headed it forward as defender Alex Bamford fell to the ground. Marshall goalkeeper Aleksa Janjic came out of his area and Kissel cut to his left before sending a shot into an empty net. Kissel ripped off his jersey and ran to the corner flag to celebrate with his team.

It was Vermont’s 16th goal this season in the 83rd minute or later.

Kissel's teammate Marcell Papp tied it at 1-all in the 81st after a give-and-go with David Ismail following a Marshall turnover deep in its own area.

Kissel almost gave Vermont a 2-1 lead in the 85th after cutting back on his defender in the box on a breakaway, but Janjic dove to his right to deflect it just wide of the post.

Janjic made a huge save midway through the first half when he denied Ismail on a one-on-one breakaway.

Tarik Pannholzer scored his third goal of the season — all coming in the NCAA Tournament — in the 57th minute to give Marshall the lead. Vermont first-year goaltender Niklas Herceg spoiled a cross by Rai Pinto and Pannholzer was there for the rebound.

Herceg kept it 1-0 after denying Haruhi Taneda's close-range attempt in the 78th minute.