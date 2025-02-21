Ally Sentnor's rocket seals USWNT's 2-0 win vs. Colombia in SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women's national team has begun the SheBelieves Cup with a 2-0 win.

A goal in each half -- one from Catarina Macario and the second Ally Sentnor -- sealed the result against Colombia Thursday in Houston.

Head coach Emma Hayes brought in a fresh 23-player squad, and the starting eleven reflected that. Besides Macario, Lindsey Heaps (Horan), Emily Fox, Sam Coffey and Emily Sonnett were the most recognizable members who started.

The U.S. opened the scoring in the 33rd minute via Macario. The 25-year-old forward, who started as the No. 9, logged her first U.S. goal since 2022 when rising midfielder Lily Yohannes gave a perfect lobbed through pass to the right flank, where Yazmeen Ryan cut it back to the incoming Macario.

If it would be anyone who opened the scoring, Macario would've been a prudent bet. She has been directly involved in nine goals (six goals, three assists) in her last six starts for the nation dating back to Feb. 2022, via OptaJack.

It stayed at 1-0 at the interval, where the U.S. held the clear possession advantage (65-35) but only had one shot on target with five total taken.

Colombia predictably defended more often but managed to get off two shots, though both were off target.

The second goal came in the 60th minute, a miraculous long-range effort from rising forward Ally Sentnor. The 21-year-old Utah Royals winger scored her first country goal by skating past a few defenders before somehow netting from distance.

It was essentially smooth sailing from that point on, as Jaedyn Shaw, Korbin Albert, Michelle Cooper, Giselle Thompson and Lynn Biyendolo all got minutes off the bench.

Colombia ended the game logging seven shots, but none hit the target against Campbell. The U.S. had 10, with three on target.

The U.S. will next play Australia on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. Australia will be coming off a 4-0 loss to Japan, who the U.S. will meet last in the three-game tournament.

The USWNT is also seeking a six-peat in the competition, but will enter the second matchday in second place due to Japan's hot start.

