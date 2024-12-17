USWNT's Becky Sauerbrunn retires from soccer as a World Cup winner, Olympic gold medalist

Becky Sauerbrunn, a former captain of the U.S. women's team who played in three Olympics and three Women’s World Cups, announced her retirement Tuesday from professional soccer after a 16-year international career.

Sauerbrunn, 39, also played in the National Women’s Soccer League for every year it has existed and was a four-time league Defender of the Year. She won two championships with FC Kansas City and another with the Portland Thorns. She also played with the Utah Royals.

With so much love and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/huOtKMjBmW — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) December 17, 2024

“I learned early on that we were all just renting our jerseys,” Sauerbrunn said in a statement. “That I got to wear the U.S. Soccer crest once was an honor and privilege for which I’m forever grateful. The fact that I got to do it over 200 times is truly humbling. I competed with and learned from some of the greatest players and leaders this sport has ever seen, and I consider myself beyond lucky to have been able to play a small part in this program’s storied history.”

Sauerbrunn became a consistent starter for the national team, starting 167 of her 182 games between 2013 and 2024. She ends her international career with 219 caps, good for 10th all-time in national team history.

She was a key player in the United States' runs to World Cup titles in 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France. She played every minute in Canada and sat out only the first game in France. The US allowed just three goals during each of those tournaments.

Sauerbrunn earned a bronze medal with the team at the Olympics in 2021.

