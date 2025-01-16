USMNT's John Tolkin joins German club Holstein Kiel from New York Red Bulls

Defender John Tolkin transferred Thursday to Holstein Kiel of the German Bundesliga from Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls.

The 22-year-old Tolkin made his MLS debut in 2021 and has seven goals and 12 assists in 114 MLS appearances, including 107 starts. Tolkin started all four U.S. matches at last year’s Paris Olympics, a tournament mostly limited to under-23 players.

He made his U.S. national team debut in 2023 and has four appearances, all in games when most of the primary player pool was absent. Tolkin left the American training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this week to finalize the transfer.

The national team does not appear to be deep at left back behind starter Antonee Robinson, with Sergiño Dest (when he comes back from a torn ACL) or Joe Scally probably the top No. 2 options. Tolkin is among possibilities that include George Bello, Sam Vines and Caleb Wiley.

Promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time, Holstein Kiel is 17th in the 18-team league with three wins, 12 losses and two draws, and in danger of regulation.

