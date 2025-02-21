5 Major League Soccer teams to watch for in 2025 season

The 30th edition of Major League Soccer is now.

LA Galaxy will enter as reigning champions following a win over the New York Red Bulls in the Cup Final, but repeating won't be straightforward with key players leaving due to salary cap constraints and Riqui Puig's torn ACL.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will look to rebound after a shock early playoff exit despite a strong regular-season showing.

But new teams will be hoping to seize the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup. Keep an eye on these five teams for 2025:

Inter Miami

Of course, you can't mention the new MLS season without bringing up Messi's squad. Despite nagging injuries, Messi played his role in Miami's Supporters' Shield finish last season. However, the team stunningly lost in the first round of the playoffs to Atlanta United, a wild card team.

Messi and friends Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are back, with Federico Redondo, Tomas Aviles and Julian Gressel among the key supporting cast members. Messi will hope to lift Miami to its first ever MLS Cup win this season.

Atlanta United

Speaking of Atlanta, the best form of defense in MLS is attack. Atlanta invested record millions into its attack for 2025, making striker Emmanuel Latte Lath the league's most expensive transfer while also reuniting with right winger Miguel Almiron, who left the English Premier League.

Adding to that is left winger Saba Lobzhanidze and attacking midfielder Alexsey Miranchuk alongside defensive midfielders Mateusz Klich and Bartosz Slisz. Forty-year-old U.S. veteran Brad Guzan is still between the sticks. The defense is shaky, but, like Galaxy last season, it may not matter if the offense is lethal enough.

San Jose Earthquakes

After posting one of the worst defensive records last season, the Earthquakes went big and scooped head coach Bruce Arena from the New England Revolution. While Arena brought several Revolution players with him, the team most notably bolstered its attack with forwards Chicho Arango and Josef Martinez.

When combining those two with forwards Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino and attacking midfielder Hernan Lopez, suddenly the Quakes have a legitimate shot at making some noise. Improving the midfield pivot and backline is still a focal point, but the attacking foundation is among the best entering the year.

Austin FC

Hosts of the 2025 All-Star game, Austin also invested into its frontline with multiple key signings. Versatile winger Myrto Uzuni joined for 12 million euros, per Transfermarkt, while Brandon Vazquez returned from Liga MX and will start as the No. 9. Ghanaian speedster Osman Bukari was recently added to the flanks, too.

Austin also picked up experienced defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez from LAFC, who should play a central role in the middle. The key weak point is the rest of the midfield and defense, but new head coach Nico Estevez could help light a spark.

FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati is a few years removed from winning the Supporters' Shield, but the roster this season has undergone key changes. Former MLS MVP Luciano Acosta ended up requesting a move, landing at FC Dallas. But that allowed the club to pursue Brazilian star Evander from the Portland Timbers, who will link up with new striker signing Kevin Denkey.

And, unlike most teams, Cincinnati deploys a sturdy defense with U.S. veterans Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga in the fold. Teenage Hadebe also joined as a free transfer and will provide LCB depth, with rising young American Roman Celentano in goal.

