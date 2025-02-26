MLS fines Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for placing hand on NYCFC coach's neck

Major League Soccer fined Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount on Tuesday for placing his hand on a New York City FC assistant coach's neck.

The incident happened during Saturday's 2-2 draw.

Messi was exiting the pitch following the full-time whistle after receiving a yellow card for a verbal exchange with referee Alexis Da Silva. The reigning league MVP had some words with New York assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy and covered his mouth as two Miami assistants intervened. Messi started to walk away, then turned back toward Ballouchy. He put his right hand on the back of Ballouchy's neck and squeezed hard enough that it appeared to stun him.

The league also fined Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy in a separate incident in that match. He grabbed New York defender Birk Risa by the back of the neck during a skirmish following the halftime whistle.

Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutiérrez was suspended one match and fined an undisclosed amount for knocking down Columbus' Yevhen Cheberko with a high elbow to the head in 4-2 season-opening loss on Saturday. He will miss the home opener against D.C. United on March 1.

The league also fined Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday after getting sent off with a red card in the 11th minute.

