Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0, reaches 2023 Gold Cup semifinals

Mexico is through to the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

El Tri topped Costa Rica 2-0 on Saturday in the quarterfinals at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and could've added a few more to the scoresheet.

The first half ended quite sloppy for both teams as it remained scoreless. Costa Rica managed a decent period of sustained pressure around the 30th minute, but couldn't get its shots on target.

Mexico picked up momentum towards the end of the half. Right winger Uriel Antuna came close, but his off-balance shot hit the side netting.

The opener eventually came early in the second half. Henry Martin made a move inside the left side of the penalty box and drew a foul for a spot kick. Orbelin Pineda stepped up to the spot and calmly put it past goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro, who appeared disappointed in how he could've saved it.

⚽️🔥🇲🇽 ¡Goool de México!

⚽️🔥🇲🇽 ¡Goool de México!

⚽️🔥🇲🇽 ¡Goool de México!



Orbelín Pineda abre el marcador desde los once pasos 😍



🔴 EN VIVO por @Univision, TUDN, https://t.co/OmeLOvzglE y app



📲🇺🇸👉 https://t.co/x3qHDcAiTk #VeranoDeCampeones pic.twitter.com/ovNckx5aBe — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 9, 2023

Chances kept coming for both sides as Costa Rica opened up to seek an equalizer, though Chamorro and Guillermo Ochoa both stayed strong in their respective nets.

But it would be Mexico to seal the deal late in regulation.

Roberto Alvarado got free down the left flank and broke Costa Rica's defensive line as he dribbled into the box. He then delivered a cut-back cross that found Erick Sanchez for the finish, making it a connection between two reserves who provided the difference.

👏🏻😄🇲🇽 ¡México a semifinales de la Copa Oro 2023 con este gol de Erick Sánchez!



🔴 EN VIVO por @Univision, TUDN, https://t.co/OmeLOvzglE y app



📲🇺🇸👉 https://t.co/x3qHDcAiTk #VeranoDeCampeones pic.twitter.com/jXDfMgcgfN — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 9, 2023

El Tri finished the game logging 14 shots, with eight hitting the target. Los Ticos had nine themselves, but they'll be disappointed to see only one hit the target.

The possession game ended up almost even, with Mexico having the ball 52% of the time to Costa Rica's 48%.

It continues a solid showing for Mexico in the tournament, having defeated Honduras 4-0 in the group-stage opener, then Haiti 3-1. It struggled in a shocking loss to Qatar, as the Maroons won 1-0 on their only shot of the game going in. But El Tri did well to quickly bury that loss under the rug.

Mexico will now await the winner of Guatemala and Jamaica on Sunday. The semifinal will then take place on Wednesday, July 12 from Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The other side of the bracket includes Panama, who is awaiting the winner of the U.S. and Canada on Sunday.