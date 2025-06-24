Inter Miami ties Palmeiras 2-2, to represent MLS in Club World Cup knockouts

Inter Miami is through to the Club World Cup knockout rounds -- but at a price.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute, Miami conceded two goals late to tie Brazilian club Palmeiras in their final Group A game of the tournament.

Miami was on course to finish atop its group and face fellow Brazilian side Botafogo in the round of 16. However, now it will meet reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain -- Lionel Messi's former team.

Tadeo Allendo put Miami up in the 16th minute when he had a clean path to goal from midfield, tucking it away.

Luis Suarez added Miami's second in the 65th minute in vintage fashion, somehow keeping hold of the ball before smashing it to the top left corner with his weaker left foot.

But Palmeiras responded with goals in the 80th and 87th minutes via Paulinho and Mauricio, respectively.

Palmeiras recorded 22 total shots with seven on target, while Miami had just eight shots with three on target. Palmeiras generated 1.49 expected goals to Miami's 1.24, per FotMob, but it was a game largely dominated by the Brazilian club.

Now Palmeiras will face a country rival on Saturday in the round of 16, while Messi will lead his new team against his former on Sunday.

Kickoff time for Miami vs. PSG is set for 12 p.m. ET in Atlanta. PSG has one of the most dominant teams in the world and is a big contender to win it all.

Luis Enrique's side boasts potential Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, while Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves are among the young world-class talents in the squad.

Miami is also the last and only MLS team standing, as the Seattle Sounders lost all three group games to finish last in Group B while LAFC could be facing a similar fate Tuesday in Group D. LAFC has already been eliminated, however.

Messi's team is now a major underdog, and Miami will need a masterclass from him to have a chance.

