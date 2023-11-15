How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Leg 1 of Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals

The U.S. men's national team is back in action, but they won't be playing in friendlies.

Last time in October, the U.S. lost its first friendly to Germany 3-1 before recovering with a 4-0 rout of Ghana thanks to four first-half goals.

But the games in November have a little more meaning to it, as the U.S. will be playing Trinidad and Tobago twice in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

The other remaining teams in the competition are Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Honduras, Panama and Costa Rica.

Here's how to watch Leg 1 between the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago.

When is the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago game?

The U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago will first meet on Thursday, Nov. 16.

What time is the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago game?

Leg 1 from Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC in Texas, is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago on TV

TNT will broadcast Leg 1 in English while Telemundo and Univision will carry the Spanish-language broadcast.

How to live stream the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago game

Max will stream the game in English. Peacock will stream the game in Spanish. FDP Radio will also have the game in Spanish.

5 USMNT players to watch in Leg 1 vs. Trinidad and Tobago

With Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah not in the squad due to hamstring injuries, the onus will shift to new forwards to step up. Along with the attack, these five players will be key for the U.S.:

M Gio Reyna: Reyna stole the show with his first-half performance vs. Ghana and was one of the few bright spots in the loss to Germany. The more he plays in the advanced No. 8 role, the more fluid the USMNT's attack is. Gregg Berhalter will need to give him key minutes.

F Brenden Aaronson: Aaronson is listed as a forward for the roster but works best as a midfielder. The thought process may be playing him on the left wing to replace Pulisic, but it's not his ideal position. If he does get those minutes, he'll need to stand out given his veteran status within the squad.

D Antonee Robinson: Without Pulisic, Aaronson will benefit from having Robinson's overlapping runs down the left flank. Trinidad and Tobago will likely be more defensive in its formation, but Robinson is known for his ability to find space and swing in crosses.

F Folarin Balogun: Presuming Balogun gets the start over Ricardo Pepi, it's going to be a challenge for the Monaco youngster given he's playing without his two main wingers he's grown accustomed to. It's not yet known who will start in place of both Pulisic and Weah, but they'll need to provide quality service to get Balogun his chances at goal.

GK Matt Turner: These two nations last met in the Concacaf Gold Cup over the summer when the U.S. won 6-0. Matt Turner faced nine shots, with three on target. He kept a clean sheet, but you preferably want the U.S. to concede fewer shots on goal given the talent disparity on both sides. As long as Turner keeps a clean sheet -- with Levi Garcia being the primary threat for the Soca Warriors -- the U.S. should have more than enough to secure a win going into Leg 2 on the road.