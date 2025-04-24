How to watch the Inter Miami-Whitecaps Champions Cup semifinal first leg

The Concacaf Champions Cup is down to four.

One side of the bracket features two Liga MX powerhouses in Tigres and Cruz Azul, with their first leg matchup ending in a 1-1 draw.

The other side features two MLS teams in hot form, with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami visiting the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver is led by USMNT striker Brian White, who has six goals in league play, tied for the second most after nine games. Jesper Sørensen's side has also been a tough team to crack defensively, though Messi, Luis Suarez and Co. will pose a significant challenge with a spot in the final on the line.

So, what time is the first leg and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

When is the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game?

The first leg between Miami and Vancouver is set for Thursday, April 24.

What time is the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game?

Kickoff time from BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, is set for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game

The first leg between Miami and Vancouver will be broadcast on television by Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. and OneSoccer in Canada.

Where to stream the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game

The game will be available to watch online on FoxSports.com or the FoxSports mobile app. OneSoccer will also stream the game online on its website.

When is the second leg for Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps?

The return leg in Miami will take place on Wednesday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

When is the Concacaf Champions Cup final?

The 2025 final will be played on Sunday, June 1.

