Denver Gold FC? Or what about Denver Elevate FC?

After being awarded the next National Women's Soccer League franchise, Denver is running a fan vote to help determine its club name.

Your club. Your name. Your vote. 💚



From day one, this club has belonged to you. The Name The Club fan vote is officially underway, giving you a chance to select our official name. Vote now through the link below! 👇 — Denver NWSL (@denver_nwsl) February 19, 2025

The six choices are as follows:

Denver Peak FC

Colorado 14ers FC

Denver FC

Colorado Summit FC

Denver Gold FC

Denver Elevate FC

Voters can rank the six choices from most to least preferred, or they can write in a suggestion instead. The voting opened Wednesday, Feb. 19 and will run until Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The list came to fruition after the club received feedback during its franchise launch event on Jan. 30.

The final name along with the accompanying crest, colors and brand identity will be announced at a later date. The club is also finalizing plans for a team-dedicated stadium with practice facilities for the athletes.

Denver beat out groups from Cincinnati and Cleveland to land the NWSL's 16th team, paying a reported record $110 million fee. The club is expected to begin play in 2026.

