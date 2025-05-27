Cristiano Ronaldo teases about future by saying ‘chapter is over' with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr might be done.

The 40-year-old Portugal striker posted a message on social media hours after the final round of the Saudi Pro League late Monday sparking speculation over the future of one of the most high-profile figures in sports.

“This chapter is over,” Ronaldo told his 115 million followers on X, above a picture of him in an Al-Nassr jersey. “The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

The five-time world player of the year joined Al-Nassr in late 2022 and his contract will expire at the end of June.

On Saturday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Ronaldo could play at the new-look, expanded Club World Cup starting on June 14 because of a unique transfer window created for the tournament.

“There are discussions with some clubs," Infantino told online streamer IShowSpeed, whose YouTube channel has more than 39 million subscribers. "So if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows. Still a few weeks time, will be fun.”

Al-Nassr, which finished in third place in the Saudi league this season, did not qualify for the Club World Cup — where Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's great rival, will be playing with Inter Miami.

Ronaldo did not react on Saturday to Infantino’s speculation on his social media channels.

