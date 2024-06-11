Sixteen-year-old Bolivia midfielder Moisés Paniagua will miss the Copa América in the United States because he doesn't have permission to travel from one of his parents.

Paniagua, who plays for local club Always Ready, could not arrange an entry visa to the United States because he didn't have full parental authorization, the Bolivian Football Association said in a statement.

The Bolivian FA did not identify which parent.

He was picked for friendlies against Ecuador and Colombia in the U.S. but did not travel. Coach Zago will announce his final squad of 26 soon.

Paniagua made history in the Copa Libertadores in February by becoming the second youngest scorer at 16 years, 188 days. He scored in a 6-1 victory over Peru's Sporting Cristal.

Bolivia is in Group C, which includes the U.S., Paraguay and Panama. Its first match will be against the host on June 23 in Arlington, Texas.